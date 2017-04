WARSAW Nov 14 Poland's biggest media company Cyfrowy Polsat SA posted an almost 3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations thanks to increased advertising sales.

Net profit was 176.5 million zlotys ($56 million), the company said on Thursday. That compared with the 158 million estimate of analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christopher Cushing)