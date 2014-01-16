BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
WARSAW Jan 16 Shareholders at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat on Thursday agreed to a 6.15-billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue to buy the country's No.3 mobile operator Polkomtel in a share swap deal.
The owners voted through a plan outlined last year, in which Polish businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak decided to merge Cyfrowy and Polkomtel, both of which he controls, to ease the group's debt burden.
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: