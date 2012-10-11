WARSAW Oct 11 France's Dalkia, which controls Warsaw's heating company SPEC, plans to build a gas-fired combined heat and power plant in the Polish capital for around 200 million zlotys ($63 million), Dalkia's representatives were quoted as saying on Thursday.

The unit of Veolia Environment and Electricite de France wants the new unit to start operations in 2014 with a capacity of 100 megawatts for power and 100 megawatts for heat.

"Construction will last about a year," Dalkia Warszawa's management board member Andrzej Szymanek told local news agency ISBnews. "We expect to select a general contractor in a tender in 2013."

Dalkia bought an 85 percent stake in SPEC for 1.44 billion zlotys in July 2011. SPEC is the biggest operator of city networks providing heat centrally to thousands of Polish homes, a system preferred locally over in-home boilers. ($1 = 3.1742 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and David Cowell)