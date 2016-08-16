WARSAW Aug 16 Poland will offer 5.0-8.0 billion zlotys ($1.32-2.12 bln) in zero-coupon bonds due October 2018 and fixed-rate bonds due July 2021 and July 2026 at a tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry had initially planned to offer bonds worth 4.0-8.0 billion zlotys at the tender. ($1 = 3.7797 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kevin Liffey)