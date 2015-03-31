* Poland has large foreign currency funds at disposal
* Will focus on obtaining best pricing
* Analysing proposals for funding with negative yield
(Adds quotes, background)
WARSAW, March 31 Poland may sell more
euro-denominated bonds but in moderate size given the large
foreign currency funds it already has available, Deputy Finance
Minister Artur Radziwill said on Tuesday.
Poland sold a 1 billion euro bond on Monday, paying a record
low yield of 1.022 percent to borrow over 12 years.
Radziwill said Poland would aim to take advantage of low
yields in the euro zone while keeping a lid on the share of
foreign debt in its total borrowing.
"Yesterday's euro bond issue shows the main direction of our
further presence on foreign markets," the minister said in a
statement, adding that potential future issues were also likely
to have "a moderate nominal size."
"With the comfort of having large reserves of foreign
currency funds at our disposal, we may focus on obtaining the
best pricing and a diversification of our investor base,"
Radziwill said.
Poland's finance ministry said earlier in March that it had
7.2 billion euros in foreign currency funds at its disposal at
the end of February.
Radziwill also said Poland is analysing the possibility of
obtaining foreign financing with a zero or negative yield, which
could be achieved either with a direct bond issue or by using
synthetic financial instruments.
"We are analysing proposals for obtaining such a cost,"
Radziwill said. "(Such) financing would have an opportunistic
character and could have a maturity of a few years."
He said relatively high yields in the United States were not
favourable for debt issues there, but did not exclude a dollar
bond sale later this year if possibilities emerged of entering
effective hedging transactions.
He said the ministry's current holdings of dollars exceed
its scheduled dollar payments this year.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)