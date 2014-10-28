* Poland's non-performing mortgages worth $3.1 bln
* Debt collectors say banks want to off-load loans soon
* Lenders need to lower costs before further rate cuts
By Jakub Iglewski
WARSAW, Oct 28 Polish banks could seek to sell
hundreds of millions of euros in troubled home loans in the
coming months, hoping to revive margins squeezed by rock-bottom
interest rates and to cash in on appetite from the country's
growing debt collection industry.
Bank executives, industry sources and analysts say a
ground-breaking deal earlier this year by mid-sized lender Getin
Noble opened the door for more in eastern Europe's biggest
economy, as banks find ways to trim costs and raise cash.
Analysts estimate that Polish banks hold non-performing
mortgages -- loans that are unlikely to be repaid in full as
borrowers struggle -- with a nominal value of about $3.1
billion. That is around 3 percent of the mortgage market, a
growing burden and double 2009 levels.
"These loans do not earn money (and) are also a frozen cost
for banks, which have to create reserves for them," Polish
Banking Union vice president Jacek Furga said. "(Banks are)
becoming interested in selling their non-performing mortgages."
In the first deal of its kind in Poland, Getin sold a
portfolio of debt to Kruk, the largest Polish debt
collector, in April, for about $210 million -- according to
analysts, a third of the loans' value.
Kruk and the second-biggest player in the sector, Ultimo,
both say they now see more deals as banks clean up. Analysts and
bank executives point at a growing debt industry, which hopes to
turn a profit from loans bought at a fraction of their value.
"After Getin Noble, other large banks have become
increasingly interested in selling their portfolios. The total
amount of mortgages being sold by banks may significantly exceed
the value of that transaction," Piotr Krupa, CEO of Kruk, said.
Poland's distressed debt sector has so far been low-key and
mostly domestic -- though Ultimo has since July been owned by
Norwegian firm B2 holding -- but an increase in the number of
deals could attract more outside investors.
Globally, the distressed debt business is luring major
financial services players. Goldman Sachs has joined the market,
for example buying a $940 million portfolio of debt from
Australian group Suncorp last year.
In Poland, there are now 68 securitised debt funds in
Poland, according to funds-performance analytical website
analizy.pl -- 17 of which started operating this year.
GROWING INDUSTRY
Anna Gaweska, the CEO of Ultimo, told Reuters her firm was
taking part in several tenders for portfolios worth more than
100 million zlotys each, with "the top Polish banks."
According to analysts, among the banks interested in such
deals are Bank Millennium, the Polish arm of
Portugal's BCP, Commerzbank unit mBank and the
country's largest lender, state-owned PKO BP.
Approached by Reuters, PKO and mBank said they were not
ruling out selling off some non-performing mortgages, while
Millennium said it was not considering such a transaction.
To date, Poland's debt collection market has been dominated
by consumer loans. That is in part because of debt recovery:
baliffs can seize a washing machine if the borrower defaults,
but taking a house is less straightforward.
Polish law allows banks to repossess their debtors' property
after going through a legal process. They are allowed to sell at
auction for not less than two thirds of its market value.
A debt collector at one of Poland's biggest banks told
Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that only "a thousandth
part" of its non-performing mortgage cases ends up with a
bailiff being engaged. Otherwise, debtors have their mortgages
restructured or try to sell the property themselves.
That adds to pressure on banks seeking to recover cost and
resolve problematic loans weighing on their books.
"There are real people living in their houses behind it,"
said Dariusz Górski, equity analyst at brokerage house DM BZ
WBK, who forecast more deals to come.
"Banks prefer to avoid such topics."
(1 US dollar = 3.3250 Polish zloty)
