WARSAW, March 31 Poland has financed nearly 70
percent of its borrowing needs for 2014 at the end of March, the
head of the finance ministry's debt department, Piotr Marczak,
said in a statement on Monday.
Marczak added that the ministry will limit its issuance of
treasury bonds starting from May to make room for a tender of
infrastructure bonds issued by the state bank BGK.
The finance ministry official also said that foreign
holdings of Polish treasury bonds increased by 2.4 billion
zlotys ($791.09 million) in February, but fell slightly in
March.
($1 = 3.0338 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing
by Marcin Goclowski)