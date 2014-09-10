UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
WARSAW, Sept 10 Poland has hired UBS < and Deutsch Bank < as lead managers of a planned issue of bonds denominated in Swiss francs, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
"The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions," the statement reads. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.