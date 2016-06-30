WARSAW, June 30 Poland has financed over 70
percent of its borrowing needs for this year as of the end of
June, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said on Thursday.
Nowak also said that foreign investors increased their
holdings of medium- and long-term treasury bonds in June, while
they trimmed their holdings of short-term bonds.
In May, foreign investors' holdings of treasury bonds rose
to 192.5 billion zlotys ($48.39 billion) from 188.3 billion at
the end of April, while holdings of local banks rose to 219.0
billion zlotys from 215.3 billion, finance ministry data showed
on Thursday.
($1 = 3.9781 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing
by Marcin Goclowski)