WARSAW, April 21 The Polish government has
approved the recommendation of the defence ministry to order
Patriot missiles produced by U.S. firm Raytheon in the
Polish missile defence tender, the defence ministry said on
Tuesday.
The Polish President, Bronislaw Komorowski, also speaking on
Tuesday, said Poland will enter negotiations with the United
States to finalise the missile defence tender, which is worth
about $5 billion.
The defence ministry also said on Tuesday that it has chosen
Airbus Helicopters EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose
helicopters for further tests, dropping the offers from U.S.
Sikorsky and AgustaWestland.
