WARSAW Oct 8 Poland's main opposition party Law
and Justice (PiS), which is tipped to win an Oct. 25 national
election, named its candidate for defence minister on Thursday
as Jaroslaw Gowin, a strong advocate of deploying NATO forces in
central and eastern Europe.
PiS, a nationalist-minded and socially conservative party,
has long urged a more robust Western approach towards Russia,
especially following Moscow's 2014 annexation of the Crimea
peninsula in Ukraine, Poland's eastern neighbour, and its
support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"First of all, during the (2016) NATO summit, we will ...
build a coalition aimed at widening and increasing the presence
of NATO forces in central Europe," Gowin told a conference on
Thursday.
He called for a strengthening of regional military
cooperation within NATO - the Baltic states feel particlarly
threatened by Russia's more assertive stance - and the promotion
of local suppliers of defence equipment.
"It is time to end the defence ministry's role of being a
centre for purchasing foreign defence equipment," Gowin said.
"The modernisation will be based on the capacity of Polish
industry and Polish research."
Gowin once led a conservative faction within Poland's ruling
centre-right Civic Platform (PO) as justice minister, but left
the party in 2013 after disagreements over pension reform and
issues such as abortion and same-sex partnerships.
PiS's deputy leader has suggested the party might block a $3
billion contract with Airbus Group to supply the Polish
army with helicopters, arguing that Poland's defence industry
will not benefit from the deal.
Poland plans to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic
product on modernisation of its armed forces starting from next
year. PiS has said it would aim to raise the spending to 3
percent, but has not provided a time frame for that.
Gowin said he would aim as defence minister to strengthen
Poland's ties with the Baltic states and also with Sweden and
Finland, which are outside NATO but share some of Warsaw's
security concerns.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)