BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
WARSAW Jan 18 Poland is considering deals offered by Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary and Leonardo-Finmeccanica to buy 14 army helicopters this year, its defence minister said on Thursday.
"We are in the process of choosing an offer," Antoni Macierewicz told journalists at a press conference. He did not say when a decision will be made.
He also said Poland may buy more F-16 fighter jets from the United States, depending on terms proposed, and that he hopes that a contract to purchase three submarines will be signed at the end of 2017 or in early 2018. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Lidia Kelly, Anna Koper and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.