WARSAW Dec 4 Poland's new government is reviewing two major military tenders started by the previous administration, a deputy defence minister said late on Thursday, signalling the country's large-scale army modernisation scheme may face delays.

The decade-long programme, which began in 2013 and is worth an estimated 130 billion zlotys ($33 billion), had accelerated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

In April, Poland provisionally selected Airbus Group's utility helicopters and said it would buy Raytheon's Patriot missiles from the United States in tenders which together are worth an estimated $8 billion.

Shortly before the October election, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which went on to win an outright majority, said the tenders would be up for review.

Commenting on the missile tender, Tomasz Szatkowski told broadcaster Polsat News 2 that Poland's preliminary talks with the United States indicated "the original cost and (delivery) time assumptions, as well as (those) regarding the scope of (U.S.) cooperation with the Polish industry" would not be met.

"I will remind that ... originally the assumed budget stood at 16 billion zlotys," Szatkowski said. "The figures presented by the U.S. side were far higher."

"We (the ministry) have to quickly familiarise ourselves with this situation, and make steps towards clarifying whether this is really a path we can continue on, or whether one needs to ... decide that our predecessors had simply made a mistake."

Raytheon said in a statement it was capable of building the system in 65 months, adding the actual delivery date would depend on the inter-governmental negotiations. It was ready to answer any questions the new government may have, it said.

Commenting on the helicopter purchase, Szatkowski said Poland should seek to boost its own industry's participation in this kind of tender, echoing comments made by PiS, which repeatedly called for the tender to be awarded to a company that manufactures locally.

Airbus has said it planned to directly hire 1,250 people in Poland by 2020 and create a further 2,000 jobs in the sector in connection with the tender.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee in November, Poland's Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said the purchase was tied to "positive negotiations" of the so-called offset programme, which are conducted by the economy ministry.

"The ministry of defence will aim to rerun the tender, if the conclusion regarding the offset will mean the contract cannot be signed," Macierewicz said.

