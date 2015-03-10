* Deputy Defence Min Mroczek says decision in weeks
* Ministry's experts to finish recommendation at end-April
(Adds quote from deputy defence minister)
By Wiktor Szary
WARSAW, March 10 Poland plans to choose the
supplier for its medium-range missile defence system within the
next few weeks, Deputy Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said on
Tuesday.
"In the next few weeks we will make the decision regarding
the supplier for this system," Mroczek told reporters.
Mroczek said the ministry's experts will have worked out the
details of a recommendation regarding the decision by the end of
April.
Last year, Poland short-listed U.S. firm Raytheon
and a consortium of France's Thales and European group
MBDA in its tender for a mid-range missile defence system, which
is estimated to be worth about $5 billion.
Poland, a NATO member since 1999, had accelerated the
process to select a supplier for the missile system after
Russia's intervention in Ukraine prompted concern among NATO
members in eastern Europe.
(Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter/Hugh Lawson)