WARSAW, July 4 Poland has made significant
progress in its talks with U.S. defence firm Raytheon
over a $5-billion missile defence system, Polish Defence
Minister Antoni Macierewicz said on Monday.
"Indeed, the recent talks between Raytheon (and Poland) are
very, very promising and one may say that a breakthrough has
taken place," Macierewicz told Reuters.
"Raytheon has agreed to our minimal condition aimed at
securing that at least 50 percent of the money which is to be
spent of the Patriot system (Raytheon's missile defence system)
would be spent on works done by Polish plants," he said.
The missile defence tender, whose value defence officials
estimate at around $5 billion, is central to Warsaw's
large-scale army modernisation programme, speeded up in response
to the Ukraine crisis and Russia's renewed assertiveness in the
region.
