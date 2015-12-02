WARSAW Dec 2 Poland should prioritise
implementing its plans to raise social spending over the need to
gradually lower its budget deficit, Finance Minister Pawel
Szalamacha told Reuters in an interview.
"It would be difficult for us to lose political credibility
among citizens only to cut the deficit in the short term,
especially since rapid deficit cuts would weaken the economic
climate," Szalamacha said late on Tuesday.
He also said that the mining tax, which affects mainly
Poland's copper miner KGHM, will not be scrapped next
year, as some investors anticipate.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Marcin Goettig)