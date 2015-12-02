WARSAW Dec 2 Poland should prioritise implementing its plans to raise social spending over the need to gradually lower its budget deficit, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told Reuters in an interview.

"It would be difficult for us to lose political credibility among citizens only to cut the deficit in the short term, especially since rapid deficit cuts would weaken the economic climate," Szalamacha said late on Tuesday.

He also said that the mining tax, which affects mainly Poland's copper miner KGHM, will not be scrapped next year, as some investors anticipate. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)