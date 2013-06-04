By Dagmara Leszkowicz

WARSAW, June 4 Deutsche Bank AG will soon launch a fixed-income trading business in Poland, two sources familiar with the issue said, under plans to expand directly into the financial market of central Europe's largest economy.

The German bank has hired traders for the business, the sources said. One source said that it was also considering expanding onto the country's foreign exchange and money markets.

Deutsche Bank has operated on the Polish foreign exchange market through London, but is among the top three market makers on the Polish zloty.

Poland has by far the biggest bond market in the region. Its outstanding government debt is valued at 233 billion dollars - more than Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania combined.

Deutsche Bank's decision bucks a trend. In the last four years, several of Europe's largest financial players, including BNP Paribas and RBS, have moved their Polish foreign exchange trading operations to London.

The German lender, present on the Polish market since mid-1990s, was split between two units - Deutsche Bank Poland SA and Deutsche Bank PBC SA. This year, the two decided to merge though that operation still requires approval from Poland's financial watchdog.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.