WARSAW, June 12 Deutsche Telekom is
focused on itegrating its recent purchase, fibre optic
infrastructure provider GTS Central Europe, rather than planning
new acquisitions in eastern Europe, management board member
Claudia Nemat said.
Last year Deutsche Telekom bought GTS for 546 million euros
($743.4 million), adding fixed-line to its mostly mobile
operations in the region. The deal was finalised last month.
"We focus on optimising the businesses in the countries we
are operating in, on integrating our assets," Nemat told Reuters
on a visit to Warsaw.
"For the time being we are closing the acquisition of GTS,"
she added. "In the next 12 months this integration is our focus
in the region."
GTS owns and operates a fibre optic and data centre network
covering the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and
Slovakia. It provides voice and data services to complex virtual
private networks and cloud services.
Nemat declined comment on the chances of a $32 billion bid
by Sprint Corp for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. arm
being approved by U.S. antitrust authorities.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)