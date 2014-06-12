WARSAW, June 12 Deutsche Telekom is focused on itegrating its recent purchase, fibre optic infrastructure provider GTS Central Europe, rather than planning new acquisitions in eastern Europe, management board member Claudia Nemat said.

Last year Deutsche Telekom bought GTS for 546 million euros ($743.4 million), adding fixed-line to its mostly mobile operations in the region. The deal was finalised last month.

"We focus on optimising the businesses in the countries we are operating in, on integrating our assets," Nemat told Reuters on a visit to Warsaw.

"For the time being we are closing the acquisition of GTS," she added. "In the next 12 months this integration is our focus in the region."

GTS owns and operates a fibre optic and data centre network covering the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. It provides voice and data services to complex virtual private networks and cloud services.

Nemat declined comment on the chances of a $32 billion bid by Sprint Corp for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. arm being approved by U.S. antitrust authorities. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)