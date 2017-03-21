WARSAW, March 21 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may buy a 5 to 10 percent
stake in Polish retail chain Dino's initial public offering
(IPO), Dino said on Tuesday.
On Monday Dino set the IPO price at 33.5 zlotys per share,
which values the offer at 1.6 billion zlotys ($405 million),
potentially the biggest IPO in Warsaw in the past few years.
The offer will include shares owned by private equity fund
Enterprise Investors, which plans to sell its 49 percent stake
through the IPO.
Dino's founder, Tomasz Biernacki, who owns the remaining 51
percent, signed agreements with the company and EBRD which may
result in the EBRD buying 5 to 10 percent in Dino.
($1 = 3.9442 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)