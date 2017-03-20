WARSAW, March 20 Polish retail chain Dino
said on Monday it has priced its initial public
share offering at 33.5 zlotys ($8.42) a share, potentially
raising 1.6 billion zlotys ($400 million), in what could be
Poland's largest IPO this year.
The company's flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
will be for no more than 48.04 million shares, 49
percent of the firm's share capital, Dino said in a statement.
The company's founder and owner, Tomasz Biernacki, will
remain the firm's majority shareholder with a 51 percent stake.
Private equity fund Enterprise Investors (EI), which owns a
49 percent stake in Dino, said in December it expected the IPO
to raise more than 1 billion zlotys. EI said at the time that it
planned to sell its entire stake.
($1 = 3.9789 zlotys)
