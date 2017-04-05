WARSAW, April 5 Polish retail chain Dino Polska has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutions and 33.5 zlotys for individual investors, the company said on Wednesday.

This values the share offer in which private equity fund Enterprise Investors sells its 49 percent stake at 1.65 billion zlotys ($414.66 million), the highest seen on the Warsaw bourse in the past few years.

"The interest in our public offering was very large, which translated into setting the final price for shares for institutional investors at a level higher than the maximum price," Dino's CEO was quoted as saying in a statement.

The bookbuilding ended on Tuesday and sources told Reuters that Dino closed the books with the price for funds at 34.5 zlotys.

The offer will include 48.04 million shares, or 49 percent of the firm's share capital owned by Enterprise Investors. Of this, 5 percent will be offered to individual investors.

The company's founder, Tomasz Biernacki, will remain the majority shareholder with a 51 percent stake.

Dino plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse this month.

The company's owns 628 stores located in small- and medium-sized towns in western Poland.

($1 = 3.9792 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)