BERLIN Jan 11 Germany's relationship with
Poland is "close and good", a spokesman in Berlin said on
Monday, playing down the summoning of the German ambassador to
Poland over remarks by senior German politicians which Warsaw
considered "anti-Polish".
Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski met German
ambassador Rolf Nikel after some German politicians suggested
sanctions against the conservative Warsaw government over reform
plans they say violate European democratic norms.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the pair's
meeting followed an "invitation to informal talks" and added
that Germany wanted to preserve and deepen ties with its biggest
eastern neighbor, denying sanctions were being considered.
In a weekend magazine interview, the parliamentary leader of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, Volker Kauder, said:
"If it is determined that European values are being violated,
then (EU) member states must have the courage to impose
sanctions."
Other German politicians have also expressed criticism of
reform measures by the Polish conservative Law and Justice Party
(PiS), which won elections last October and has sought to put
public media under direct government control and change the
makeup of the constitutional court.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz, a German, has
compared Warsaw's actions with those of Russian President
Vladimir Putin while Gunther Oettinger, the German EU
commissioner responsible for the digital economy and society,
said Poland should be put under the EU's "rule-of-law
supervision".
But Seibert said German-Polish relations were "close and
good" and marked by partnership and friendship.
He said the government would not comment on the Polish
government's recent measures and added that it was up to the
European Commission to examine whether the Polish steps violated
European principles.
Schulz's criticism prompted a sharp response from Poland,
with Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro questioning Berlin's own
record on media freedoms and alluding to Nazi Germany's
occupation of Poland during World War Two in a message to
Oettinger on Sunday.
(Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Noah Barkin)