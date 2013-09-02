POLAND, Tarnow, Sept 2 Poland does not plan to take special dividends from other listed state-controlled companies than the country's top insurer PZU, the treasury minister said on Monday.

"The treasury ministry does not expect other companies apart from PZU to pay out interim dividends," Wlodzimierz Karpinski told reporters.

Last month PZU said it would pay out an interim dividend of 1.73 billion zlotys this year, netting the government over 600 million zlotys as it tries to plug a gap in the state budget. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)