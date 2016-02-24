WARSAW Feb 24 Poland's central bank chief Marek
Belka is considering taking up the role of the head of the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
and the government is positive about it, a minister in
Prime Minister's office said on Wednesday.
Belka's term in the central bank expires in June, and this
coincides with the end of current president Suma Chakrabarti's
tenure at EBRD.
"Marek Belka is considering taking up this position and the
government is positive about it," Elzbieta Witek told private
radio RMF FM, adding that the final decision is yet to be made.
