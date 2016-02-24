WARSAW Feb 24 Poland's central bank chief Marek Belka is considering taking up the role of the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the government is positive about it, a minister in Prime Minister's office said on Wednesday.

Belka's term in the central bank expires in June, and this coincides with the end of current president Suma Chakrabarti's tenure at EBRD.

"Marek Belka is considering taking up this position and the government is positive about it," Elzbieta Witek told private radio RMF FM, adding that the final decision is yet to be made. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)