WARSAW Jan 24 Poland's move to lower retirement
age, higher interest rates and a fallout of Brexit may make it
harder for the country to keep budget deficit below 3 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP), Sergei Guriev, EBRD's chief
economist said on Tuesday.
Poland, an European Union member, is obliged to keep its
deficit at below 3 percent of GDP. The year-old ruling Law and
Justice party (PiS), has cut retirement age to 65 years for men
and 60 for women, starting Oct. 1.
"With a current budget deficit at 3 percent of the GDP,
Poland is OK, but after lowering of the retirement age, with
higher interest rates globally and a fallout of Brexit, the
environment may not be as benign and it may get harder," he told
reporters.
Guriev said that Poland's current social spending policy can
result in public debt hitting 55 percent of GDP.
"But having 55 percent GDP ceiling is a good thing as it
disciplines the government to live within its means," Guriev
said.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sees
2017 GDP growth at 3.2 percent for Poland - one of its top
markets.
"Slowdown in investments affects the GDP growth and it will
be seen in the coming years, because it takes some time for it
to affect the economy," Guriev said.
"There are some resources that Poland and neighbouring
countries can utilize by promoting investment that can speed it
up."
(Reporting Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Marcin Goclowski)