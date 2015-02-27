WARSAW Feb 27 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest around one fourth more in Poland this year than in 2014 and is looking for projects in renewable energy and the financial sector, EBRD local chief said.

"We ended last year in Poland with 600 million euros ($672.2 million) in new investments. We hope that this year the amount will be even higher," EBRD's Poland director Grzegorz Zielinski told Reuters.

"We are selective, but if there are suitable projects, I don't see why our investments should not be 20-30 percent higher this year." ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)