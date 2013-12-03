WARSAW Dec 3 The European Central Bank (ECB) still has room for further interest rates changes to stimulate Europe's sluggish economic growth, the International Monetary Fund's representative Jose Vinals was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"In my view the ECB may change rates even further to accelerate European economy's recovery," Vinals told Rzeczpospolita daily.

"Inflation is low, significantly below 2 percent, while the economy needs cheap money to recover. The recovery is very slow while unemployment stays at a dangerously high level," he said.

ECB president Mario Draghi said last month that the central bank was "technically ready" for negative rates, if the economy warranted them.

Those comments came at a news conference after the ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent and kept the deposit rate at zero. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)