WARSAW Feb 6 Polish car production rose by 14.5 percent in January compared with the same period of 2014, and it was 35 percent up month-on-month, industry monitor Samar said on Friday, with output rebounding strongly from an end-of-the-year slump.

The industry produced 54,003 cars in January, the highest number of cars since July last year and the strongest data for the month since 2012, Samar added.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce locally.

The industry's performance is an indicator of the health of Polish manufacturing.

Polish manufacturing activity grew at the fastest rate in 11 months in January because of accelerating production, new orders and exports, the PMI index reading showed earlier this month. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)