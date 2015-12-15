WARSAW Dec 15 Poland's car production rose 14.8 percent in November year on year and was up 14.9 percent from October, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.

The industry produced 53,864 cars in November, Samar said. Output for the first 11 months of the year was up 10.9 percent.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)