WARSAW Oct 8 Polish car production fell an
annual 1.5 percent in September, industry monitor Samar said on
Wednesday, indicating the country's economic slowdown is
continuing to affect the sector.
While the car industry has bounced back from the usual
holiday-induced slump in August, with the month-on-month figure
rising by more than 140 percent, it still produced over 800 cars
less than in the same period last year.
The industry's performance is in line with other parts of
the manufacturing sector, which shrank for a third straight
month in September, hit by damage to trade links with Russia and
a slowdown in the euro zone.
While overall car production in the first nine months of the
year is still higher than last year's, the gap has narrowed to
0.5 percent.
Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen
produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7
percent of the country's industrial output.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)