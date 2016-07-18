WARSAW, July 18 Polish firms forecast weaker demand for their products over the next 12 months, but a pick-up after that thanks to an expected inflow of European Union aid, a quarterly poll by the central bank showed on Monday.

The central bank said its current economic sentiment index fell to 54.9 in the second quarter from 55.6 in the first quarter and 57.4 in the second quarter of last year. The index for expected demand also fell to 11.7 for the third quarter form 19.6 in the second.

"A majority of forecasts, especially the short-term ones, have clearly weakened, which means that companies are factoring in a worsening of the economic situation in the coming months," the central bank report said.

"However, since in a longer time horizon (2-3 years) there is an increase in development plans compared to last year, there is a basis to believe that the slowdown will be temporary," it added.

Growth in Poland, the EU's biggest ex-communist economy, slowed in the first quarter, hit by the first decline in investment in over two years. That was mainly due to a sharp slowdown in public infrastructure projects pending fresh EU funds.

The poll showed changes in legislation introduced by the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party since last year's elections had also dampened sentiment among firms.

"Another barrier to growth is also a perceived ... instability of the domestic and external situation, particularly regarding legislation changes directly impacting ... the profits of firms," the report said.

PiS has introduced curbs on the construction of wind farms in Poland, forcing energy firms such as Energa and Polenergia to take multi-million dollar impairment losses.

The party has also introduced new taxes on banks and is working on a new one for supermarkets.

Nonetheless, the central bank said employment prospects looked good, noting that currently 15 percent of firms have plans to hire more people, the highest since 2007 and 2008.

The poll of 1,868 firms was conducted in June. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)