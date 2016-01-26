* 2016 GDP growth at 3.6 pct - preliminary estimate
* Private consumption growth picks up to 3.1 pct in 2016
* Finance ministry sees Q4 2015 GDP growth at 3.8 pct
* Analyst: robust growth partly offsets recent S&P downgrade
(Adds finance ministry estimate)
By Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Jan 26 Poland's economy grew at its
fastest pace in four years in 2015, data showed on Tuesday,
driven mainly by domestic demand that analysts expect will be
sustained this year despite external risks and a recent credit
rating downgrade.
The $425 billion economy grew by 3.6 percent last year
compared with 3.3 percent in 2014, statistics office preliminary
data showed. The growth is nearly twice as fast as the average
in the European Union, estimated by the bloc at 1.9 percent.
The finance ministry said it estimates economic growth
reached 3.8 percent in the last quarter of 2015. The ministry
said it expects the survey-based unemployment rate fell to 7.5
percent on average last year from 9.0 percent in 2014.
"The results of the Polish economy in 2015 should be seen as
a very good starting point for growth in 2016," the ministry
said in a statement.
ING Bank Slaski said in a note that overall, the data was
very positive, suggesting macroeconomic fundamentals remain very
solid.
"That offsets to some extent the recent negative
institutional changes which caused the S&P downgrade," it said.
The data showed private consumption growth picking up to 3.1
percent last year from 2.6 percent in 2014. Domestic demand,
which combines total consumption and accumulation, contributed
3.3 percentage points to growth, while foreign trade added 0.3
percent, the data also showed.
Despite the robust outlook for growth, rating agency
Standard and Poor's (S&P) unexpectedly cut Poland's credit
rating a notch earlier in January, saying the new government has
weakened the independence of key institutions.
The conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party won an election
in October promising more welfare, particularly via its flagship
programme of child benefits. But it has also passed laws that
critics say undermined the independence of the judiciary and
public media.
"We expect 2016 to bring about 3.6 percent GDP growth with
upside risk coming from the domestic demand - especially
consumption driven by the generous child benefit," Slaski said.
"The downside risk comes from the external environment."
The Polish zloty gained only slightly after the
data, giving up some of the gains following a statement from
another rating agency that warned about risks to its rating.
($1 = 4.1465 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig, Writing by
Marcin Goettig, Editing by Angus MacSwan)