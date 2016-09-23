VIENNA, Sept 23 Polish Economy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appeared to play down his party's tough rhetoric against foreign investors in an interview published in the Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Friday.

Morawiecki's conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) has long said it wanted more control of the economy.

When asked about his party's critique of the role foreigners play in Poland's economy, he said some statements were made in the heat of election campaigns.

"Please don't mistake rhetoric with our true intentions. We invite foreign capital  There's big potential for back-office operations of financial firms which move away from London after Brexit. But it's true: foreign capital should not be preferred."

He added that Poland was in no hurry to adopt the euro.

