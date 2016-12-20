BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
WARSAW Dec 20 Poland's finance ministry said on Tuesday it had asked the International Monetary Fund to halve its Flexible Credit Line to about 8.3 billion euros ($8.62 billion).
Poland has a FCL agreement in place since 2009 to use at times of crisis, but has never used the money. The IMF will probably decide on Poland's request mid-January, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.9632 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering