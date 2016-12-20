WARSAW Dec 20 Poland's finance ministry said on Tuesday it had asked the International Monetary Fund to halve its Flexible Credit Line to about 8.3 billion euros ($8.62 billion).

Poland has a FCL agreement in place since 2009 to use at times of crisis, but has never used the money. The IMF will probably decide on Poland's request mid-January, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.9632 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)