WARSAW May 4 Polish banks expect a considerable
increase in demand for corporate, housing and consumer loans in
the second quarter of 2015, as investments grow and lenders
relax their borrowing rules, a survey showed on Monday.
The survey, conducted by the central bank among senior loan
officers of 26 banks, showed small and medium companies in
particular were likely to benefit.
The survey was conducted after the Polish central bank
announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March, having
brought its benchmark rate to an all-time low of 1.50 percent.
According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is now likely
to keep its benchmark rate unchanged until a hike in the second
half of 2016.
Data from Poland's financial watchdog KNF, published
separately from the central bank survey, showed total credit
extended by banks rose by 7.5 percent annually in February, with
credit for companies rising by 7.0 percent.
Housing credit grew 8.8 percent year-on-year in February.
