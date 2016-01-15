* President's office presents draft law
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Jan 15 Poland laid out a draft law on
Friday to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss
franc mortgages into zlotys, a move critics say could undermine
the health of what was until recently one of Europe's healthiest
banking sectors.
Renewed efforts to solve the problem of Swiss franc
mortgages have hit Polish bank shares and weighed on the zloty,
which touched a 3-1/2 year low to the euro on Friday, over
worries that some banks might struggle to swallow the cost.
The draft law presented by the president's office is aimed
at helping more than half a million Poles with Swiss franc
mortgages and follows in the steps of Hungary, which converted
such loans in the past few years, imposing heavy losses on its
banks.
Poland did not estimate the cost of its plan but analysts at
mBank, the Polish unit of Commerzbank, said it could be as high
as $8 billion.
Most of the Swiss franc mortgages were taken out in 2007 and
2008. The franc has risen by 80 percent against the zloty since
then, particularly after the Swiss central bank scrapped a peg
on its currency a year ago.
Maciej Lopinski, a minister in the office presenting the
draft, said the law envisages calculating a "fair rate" for each
individual loan, which would be used to convert installments
into zlotys from francs over the remaining lifetime of the loan.
Polish central bank governor Marek Belka warned in December
that a simultaneous introduction of a tax on bank's assets and
the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages would cause a "serious
crisis" for some banks.
Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by
foreign groups such as Spain's Santander, Italy's
Unicredit or Germany's Commerzbank.
The bill for the asset tax, which the European Central Bank
has warned might encourage lenders to engage in risky behaviour,
passed the legislature on Friday and is expected to be signed
into law shortly.
The Polish banking sector is well-capitalised compared to
western European peers, but despite impressive averages some
relatively large domestic banks have low profitability and the
bank tax is seen eating up all of their profits in coming years,
leaving little to divert to other aims.
Shares in Poland's biggest bank PKO BP immediately
slumped 3.6 percent on news of the mortgage conversion bill. The
smaller Getin Noble Bank fell as much as 6 percent.
"The lack of details introduces more uncertainty and
speculation, which resulted in a nervous reaction," Jaroslaw
Oldakowski, a broker at Millennium DM said.
WESTERN PARTNERS
The draft law on Swiss franc mortgages is likely to become
another bone of contention with Poland's partners from western
Europe, already upset over the government policies targeting the
judiciary and media.
Earlier this week, the European Union began an unprecedented
inquiry into whether Poland's new government has breached the
EU's democratic standards by passing new laws on the top court.
Several foreign banks said last year they would sue Poland
if it decides to burden banks with costs of the conversion,
arguing any such measures were retro-active in nature and
violated bilateral deals on protection on investors.
The country, which joined the European Union in 2004, has
hitherto been seen as a poster child of post-communist
transformation in Europe, showing the highest economic growth in
the EU in the last decade as it attracted billions of dollars in
foreign direct investment.
Converting the mortgages to local currency has become a
major political issue after President Andrzej Duda, backed by
the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, promised a
conversion to borrowers before he was elected in May last year.
The PiS won parliamentary elections in October.
Polish finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Friday the
president's draft bill on mortgage conversion into zlotys is
"generally" acceptable, but needs more work to make it more
precise.
Lopinski said he expected work on the draft law to be
concluded in a relatively short period of time. The draft law
would now be sent to the financial regulator, which would
calculate the cost to the banking sector, Lopinski said.
"It seems that the bill is completely unprepared if it does
not include the cost element," Urszula Krynska, economist at
Bank Millennium.
Analysts at mBank, the Polish unit of Commerzbank, estimated
the cost of the policy, assuming all eligible borrowers take
part, at 32 billion zlotys ($8 bln), twice the size of the
banking sector's combined profit in 2014.
Swiss franc mortgages amount to about 8 percent of Polish
gross domestic product and 14 percent of total loans in the
banking sector.
The president's office presented an Excel file to calculate
the "fair rate" on its website, along with the text of the law:
here,187,kredyty-walutowe-beda-przeliczane-po-tzw-kursie-sprawiedliwym.html
($1 = 4.0199 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Anna
Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by
Katharine Houreld and Susan Fenton)