WARSAW Jan 15 Polish finance minister Pawel
Szalamacha said on Friday that the president's draft bill on
Swiss franc mortgage conversion into zlotys is acceptable, but
needs more work.
Earlier on Friday, the president's office presented a new
bill that the conversion's cost for banks will be spread over
years, but failed to assess the costs of the operation for
lenders.
"The minister believes that the proposed solutions could be
accepted, but they require more work based on detailed data from
the financial market watchdog," the ministry said in a
statement.
