WARSAW Jan 15 Polish finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Friday that the president's draft bill on Swiss franc mortgage conversion into zlotys is acceptable, but needs more work.

Earlier on Friday, the president's office presented a new bill that the conversion's cost for banks will be spread over years, but failed to assess the costs of the operation for lenders.

"The minister believes that the proposed solutions could be accepted, but they require more work based on detailed data from the financial market watchdog," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)