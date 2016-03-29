WARSAW, March 29 Poland's tax collection must improve by roughly 12 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion) next year for the deficit to remain at the level recommended by the European Union, Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Failing to keep the deficit in check could mean that Poland is subject again to Brussels' excessive deficit procedure, a sin bin for states whose deficits exceed 3 percent of GDP.

Poland was allowed to leave the procedure shortly before the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party swept to power last year, promising to tax large corporations and improve tax collection to finance a wide social spending agenda.

The European Commission said in February that the conservatives' plans may push Poland's fiscal deficit beyond the current estimate of 3.4 percent of output next year. But the government says the deficit will not exceed 3 percent.

"We preliminarily estimate that the gap, which must be covered through improved tax collection, so that the deficit stays below 3 percent of GDP, is at least 12 billion zlotys," Skiba said in a interview for daily Rzeczpospolita published on Tuesday, referring to next year's budget.

"The fiscal target for 2017 is a deficit not exceeding the threshold of 3 percent in relation to gross domestic product (GDP), and in following years - cutting it by at least 0.25 percentage points annually," Skiba also said, adding Poland's medium-term deficit goal is 1 percent of GDP.

