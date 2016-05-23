WARSAW May 23 The Polish zloty fell
to a three month low versus the euro on Monday, hit by an
escalating conflict of the government with the constitutional
court and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise
rates soon, dealers said.
Some traders were also positioning themselves for a
potential sale of shares by Italy's Unicredit of its
Polish unit Bank Pekao, which may weaken the zloty as
state-owned insurer PZU is seen as a likely buyer, the
dealer said.
"The weakening is mainly a result of the conflict around
Poland's constitutional tribunal," said a Warsaw based
currency-dealer, adding expectations for a rate hike in the
United States were generally unfavourable for emerging market
assets.
The European Commission is expected to send its criticisms
to Warsaw on Monday as part of the Commission's investigation
whether the Polish government is violating rule of law standards
in its stand-off with the country's constitutional court.
The zloty traded at 4.388 to the euro by 0948 GMT, 0.4
percent weaker on the day.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)