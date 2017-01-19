WARSAW Jan 19 The European Investment Bank added a second tranche of bonds worth 1.5 billion zloty ($366.07 million) to already issued papers worth 1.75 billion zloty maturing on May 25 2021, the lead manager mBank confirmed late on Wednesday.

The price was set at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, which is an equivalent of 2.823 percent.

"The biggest group of buyers were banks, followed by pension funds," mBank said. More than three quarters of demand came from Poland. The aim of the issue was to provide EIB with money needed to grant credits in Poland.

In 2015, the European Union's (EU) financial arm granted credits in Central and Eastern Europe's biggest economy worth 5.6 billion euros ($5.96 billion). In the last few years, its money was used mainly to finance investments in transport and telecommunication.

Poland, once a communist country, is trying to catch up with Western Europe in terms of wealth and development, by investing heavily in infrastructure, and EU funds have, in part, helped it maintain economic growth over the last decade.

EIB bonds are listed in Warsaw and Luxembourg. The issue was organised by mBank, Citi Handlowy, ING , and Toronto Dominion.

($1 = 4.0976 zlotys)

($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)