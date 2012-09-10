WARSAW, Sept 10 Private equity firm Advent International o ffered shareholders o f EKO Holding over 199 million zlotys ($62 million) for the Polish chain of small grocery stores, a broker running the deal said on Monday.

Advent's Ecorse Investments offered 4.1 zlotys per EKO Holding share, UniCredit brokerage said. The shares stood 4.7 zlotys on Monday.

The would-be buyer wants to secure at least 80 percent in EKO Holding and to delist the company, giving current shareholders a month between Sept. 28 and Oct. 29 to respond.

Advent's rival Mid Europa Partners (MEP) told Reuters last week it was also considering bidding for EKO Holding, seeking assets to add to the Zabka retail chain it bought for about 400 million euros ($512 million) in 2011. ($1 = 3.2071 zlotys = 0.7812 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Keiron Henderson)