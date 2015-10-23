WARSAW Oct 23 The Polish central bank must
remain independent, the prime ministerial candidate of the
opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party said on Friday,
addressing concerns that its policies would remove the bank's
freedom of action.
PiS, tipped to win a parliamentary election on Sunday, has
said it wants to get the central bank to pump 350 billion zlotys
($91 billion) into the economy over six years to support
economic growth, a plan that rattled financial markets this week
and drove the zloty to a nine-month low against the euro.
The party's candidate for prime minister Beata Szydlo, said
that the decision on the stimulus plan would be made by the
central bank.
"Above all, we must uphold the sovereignty of the central
bank and the Monetary Policy Council," Szydlo told private
broadcaster TVN24. "Decisions of the MPC, for me there is no
doubt, should be always guided by the interests of the Polish
economy and the Polish zloty."
The winners of Sunday's election will appoint eight out of
10 rate-setters early in 2016 and Poland's PiS-backed president,
Andrzej Duda, will nominate a new central bank governor by June
2016.
One of the party's lawmakers said this week PiS would take
into account candidates' propensity to ease monetary policy when
deciding on the eight new MPC members. This drew a strong
protest from three current rate-setters on
Friday.
($1 = 3.8560 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Wiktor Szary; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)