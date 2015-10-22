WARSAW Oct 22 Three Polish central bankers said
on Friday the policies of the main opposition party tipped to
win Sunday's election would undermine central bank independence.
The Eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party plans a $91
billion central bank stimulus programme and a sharp rise in
public spending to boost economic growth and wages in central
and eastern Europe's largest economy.
"The observed escalation of promises made in the campaign
would bring a catastrophe upon public finances, if they were to
be fulfilled," policymakers Andrzej Rzonca, Jan Winiecki and
Anna Zielinska-Glebocka said in an open letter.
"These irresponsible promises have been joined now by a
announcement to turn the independence of the National Bank of
Poland into only a facade."
The policymakers were responding to comments from a PiS
lawmaker, who told the state news agency PAP this week the party
would take into account a candidate's propensity to ease
monetary policy when deciding on replacements for eight out of
10 members of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) next year.
The rate-setters, appointed on the votes of the ruling Civic
Platform party and all due to be replaced by Feb. 10, said the
comments from PiS senior economic expert Henryk Kowalczyk
amounted to an encouragement to break the law.
"Demanding new members of the Council to display a readiness
to ease monetary is in essence a demand they commit perjury,"
the rate-setters in the letter signed also by four former
policymakers.
Central bank law requires policymakers to take an oath that
they will act with impartiality and in line with the central
bank's mandate, which includes price stability.
Despite these legal provisions, the panel has been sharply
divided in previous years across political lines. Poland has
been experiencing a year of deflation - way off the central bank
inflation target of 2.5 percent inflation.
Kowalczyk has said there is space to cut rates by 25-50
percent from the current 1.50 percent.
"A responsible politician should take into account the
wellbeing of all, and not subordinate it to groups of interest,
in this case debtors," the rate-setters said.
A recent opinion polls suggested the PiS party will win 37
percent in Sunday's election, ahead of the ruling centrist Civic
Platform (PO) on 23 percent.
The PiS programme envisages in total 850 billion zlotys
($225 billion), or 50 percent of GDP, in fresh financing for the
economy in the coming years.
The rate-setters said in the letter that politicians should
withdraw any plans endangering central bank independence.
"Otherwise they would bring enormous problems upon Poland,
which would have disastrous consequences for them as well."
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
($1 = 3.8357 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)