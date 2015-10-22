WARSAW Oct 22 Poland's main opposition Law and
Justice (PiS) party, tipped to win a parliamentary election on
Sunday, said it would aim to accelerate GDP growth to 5 percent
from 3.5 percent at present.
PiS, which recent opinion polls suggest will win 36 percent
in the Oct. 25 election, ahead of the ruling centrist Civic
Platform (PO) on 22 percent, plans to get the central bank to
pump 350 billion zlotys ($93 billion) into the economy over six
years.
"Our aim is that the economy grows at a rate of 5 percent,
which would be a dynamic growth (rate) without a risk of
overheating or inflation," Pawel Szalamacha, a senior PiS
lawmaker, said in an interview published by the daily
Rzeczpospolita on Thursday.
He said the plan for cheap lending by the central bank was
inspired by a Bank of England programme that offered loans to
banks so that they could lend to companies.
PiS plans a similar mechanism, aimed at particular sectors,
he said.
"This will not be increasing the opportunity to take loans
(to buy) holidays or the newest German cars, but increasing the
opportunity to finance home building, research and development,
infrastructure, energy, gas and transport network," he said.
Polish GDP totals around $535 billion and is currently
forecast to grow around 3.5 percent in both 2015 and 2016.
Central bank rate-setter Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, formerly a
PO lawmaker, has criticised the PiS plans, saying they would
violate central bank independence.
"I think that at present, without a risk for our currency
stability, one can add another item to the National Bank of
Poland's task list: supporting economic growth," Szalamacha
said.
He also said his party planned to revise the 2016 state
budget in order to implement taxes on banks and supermarkets.
The socially conservative and eurosceptical PiS has called
for sharp increases in public spending and wants banks to foot
the bill for converting households' hard currency loans into
zlotys.
But Szalamacha also said his party wanted to keep central
budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP and conduct a responsible
financial policy to avoid turbulence on the financial markets
and problems with Poland's credit rating.
($1 = 3.7891 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)