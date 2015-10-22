* PiS party tipped to win Sunday election
* Wants to boost growth to 5 pct from about 3.5 pct now
* Party plans 850 bln zlotys in fresh financing
By Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Oct 22 Poland's main opposition Law and
Justice (PiS) party, tipped to win a parliamentary election on
Sunday, said it aimed to raise annual growth in national output
to 5 percent from the current 3.5 percent with its plans for a
huge economic stimulus.
PiS, which recent opinion polls suggest will win 36 percent
in Sunday's election, ahead of the ruling centrist Civic
Platform (PO) on 22 percent, plans, among other measures, to get
the central bank to pump 60 billion zlotys ($16 billion) a year
into the economy by 2021.
"Our aim is that the economy grows at a rate of 5 percent
... without a risk of overheating or inflation," Pawel
Szalamacha, a senior PiS lawmaker, said in an interview
published by the daily Rzeczpospolita on Thursday.
The socially conservative PiS has called for sharp increases
in public spending to help poorer Poles.
With a constitutional limit on debt set at 60 percent of
gross domestic product and a European Union deficit ceiling at 3
percent of GDP, the party wants to use the central bank and
off-balance sheet financing to achieve its goals.
The PiS programme envisages in total 850 billion zlotys
($224.68 billion), or 50 percent of GDP, in fresh financing for
the economy in the coming years, provided via central bank loans
with a zero interest rate to commercial banks and 100 billion
zlotys in increased guarantees from state bank BGK.
The plan also includes 200 billion zlotys from the state
investment programme PIR and leveraging some of the profits of
state-controlled firms, as well as 200 billion zlotys from
encouraging private companies to invest their deposits.
The winners of Sunday's election will appoint eight out of
10 rate-setters early in 2016 and Poland's PiS-backed president,
Andrzej Duda, will nominate a new central bank governor by June
2016.
Szalamacha also said his party wanted to keep the central
budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP and to conduct a
responsible financial policy to avoid turbulence on the
financial markets and problems with Poland's credit rating.
The Polish currency has already fallen to a
9-month low, but analysts say Poland's history of robust growth
should shield against a broader selloff.
CHEAP LENDING
Szalamacha said the plan for cheap lending by the central
bank was inspired by a Bank of England programme that offered
loans to banks so that they could lend to companies. PiS plans a
similar mechanism targeting particular sectors, he said.
"This will increase the opportunity to take loans (to buy)
holidays or the newest German cars, but will increase the
opportunity to finance house building, research and development,
infrastructure, energy, gas and the transport network," he said.
The PiS financing plan comes on top of about 333 billion
zlotys in EU structural funds earmarked for Poland until 2022.
Polish GDP totals around $535 billion and is currently
forecast to grow by around 3.5 percent in both 2015 and 2016.
Central bank rate-setter Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, formerly a
PO lawmaker, has criticised the PiS plans, saying they would
violate central bank independence.
However, another rate-setter, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, said
there was still a large number of options for stimulating
economic growth, but prudence was needed to avoid destabilising
the economy and the zloty.
Poland has now been in deflation for more than a year.
On Wednesday, another PiS economic expert said there was
scope for interest rate cuts totalling 25-50 basis points.
Poland's main rate now stands at 1.50 percent.
"I think that at present, without a risk for our currency
stability, one can add another item to the National Bank of
Poland's task list: supporting economic growth," Szalamacha
said.
He also said his party planned to revise the 2016 state
budget in order to implement taxes on banks and supermarkets.
($1 = 3.7832 zlotys)
