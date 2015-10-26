MOSCOW Oct 26 The Kremlin said on Monday that
it respected Poland's election results, in which the right-wing
Law and Justice Party (PiS) secured victory, and added Russia
regrets bilateral relations between Moscow and Warsaw are not in
good shape.
"Russia has always stood for good and mutually beneficial
relations with Poland," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov,
told journalists on a conference call.
"We want them now as well, but as we say, you cannot force
love. We're counting on political wisdom in terms of gradual
normalisation of our relations and giving them a more benign
character."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)