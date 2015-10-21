WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party said on Wednesday it hoped to press ahead with a cheap loan programme as soon as possible if, as expected, it wins Sunday's parliamentary election.

The plan to get Poland's central bank to pump 350 billion zlotys ($93 billion) into the economy over six years to support economic growth has rattled financial markets, driving the zloty currency to a nine-month low against the euro on Wednesday.

But Henryk Kowalczyk, a senior PiS lawmaker and one of the authors of the plan, dismissed criticism on Wednesday that it could lead to overheating in central Europe's biggest economy.

"We would like this programme to kick off as soon as possible, but I'm not 100 percent sure it would start next year," Kowalczyk told Reuters.

"This idea is at an early stage, I don't know the details yet," added Kowalczyk, one of the leading economic thinkers in PiS, a eurosceptical, socially conservative party that favours greater state involvement in the economy.

Kowalczyk believes the programme, which would entail the central bank lending to commercial banks at virtually zero interest, could amount to 20 percent of Poland's gross domestic product.

"I cannot agree with claims that this programme risks overheating the economy. There is still a very long way to go before reaching such a level," he added.

"This programme intends to stimulate the economy and is part of a wider programme to stimulate investment. Through this programme the interbank loan rate would be close to zero."

Critics say Poland's economy, forecast to grow by 3.5 percent both this year and next, is already doing very well and does not require any additional stimulus. They also fear the plan could undermine the central bank's independence.

The term of the Polish central bank's governor Marek Belka ends in June 2016. His successor will be nominated by President Andrzej Duda, who is backed by PiS.

In recent opinion polls PiS is seen winning 36 percent in the Oct. 25 election, ahead of the ruling centrist Civic Platform (PO) party on 22 percent. ($1 = 3.7711 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)