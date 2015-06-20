(Adds quotes, background)
By Pawel Sobczak and Wiktor Szary
WARSAW, June 20 Polish conservative opposition
party Law and Justice on Saturday named deputy leader Beata
Szydlo as its candidate for prime minister after this year's
parliamentary election, which, according to opinion polls, the
party is poised to win.
The party's leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, announced he was
stepping back from the role as would-be prime minister - a
decision that could improve the party's election chances as
Kaczynski is a polarising figure.
"I decided to ask Law and Justice's highest authorities to
put Beata Szydlo's candidacy forward for the prime minister post
should we win," Kaczynski told a party conference in Warsaw.
Earlier this year, Szydlo led the successful election
campaign of president-elect Andrzej Duda.
"The (presidential) election showed that Poles are expecting
new faces and expecting a generational change," Kaczynski said,
referring to a vote which saw Duda, 43, beat the 63-year-old
incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski.
According to the latest poll results, Law and Justice is
currently backed by 31 percent of voters, with the ruling Civic
Platform party on 25 percent.
Addressing the party conference, Szydlo said that as prime
minister she would work towards lowering the retirement age,
raising the personal tax allowance and giving families child
benefits.
These pledges formed the backbone of Duda's presidential
campaign, and their cost has been estimated at up to 300 billion
zlotys ($81.5 billion).
Szydlo also said her potential government would address the
so-called "junk contracts," a popular form of flexible
employment which offers little social and job security to
employees, and reform the Polish health service to make it more
accessible.
She also talked of rebuilding Poland's heavy industry and
protecting its mining sector. Prior to becoming a Law and
Justice lawmaker, she was mayor of Brzeszcze, a coal mining town
in southern Poland.
Szydlo also said Poland needed to be better at protecting
its economic and cultural interests in the European Union.
A member of the Polish parliament since 2005, Szydlo studied
ethnography at Poland's oldest academic institution, the
Jagiellonian University in Krakow. She became deputy leader of
her party in 2010.
A STAND-IN CANDIDATE?
Kaczynski's announcement marks the second time the leader
has ruled himself out as candidate for prime minister ahead of a
possible parliamentary victory.
Following the 2005 vote, Kaczynski, whose twin brother Lech
became president the same year, appointed backbencher Kazimierz
Marcinkiewicz as prime minister, partly to avoid a controversy
of twin brothers filling two of Poland's highest posts.
But Kaczynski took over after Marcinkiewicz resigned several
months later, and some commentators suggest that Szydlo may well
be a temporary stand-in, appointed as more palatable to swing
voters ahead of the elections in the autumn.
Kaczynski's government collapsed in 2007, triggering an
election which brought the current ruling Civic Platform party
to power. President Lech Kaczynski was killed in 2010, along
with a number of other officials, in a plane crash in Russia.
"I know that some will say that I will be driven from the
back seat," Szydlo said, addressing Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
"Shame to waste time on such nonsense. I'll say it straight:
my name is Szydlo. Beata Szydlo."
($1 = 3.6790 zlotys)
(Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Clelia Oziel)