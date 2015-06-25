WARSAW, June 25 The Polish opposition party Law
and Justice (PiS) wants to cut the Corporate Income Tax (CIT)
for small companies as part of its wider plan to boost the
economy, PiS candidate for prime minister Beata Szydlo told
Rzeczpospolita daily on Thursday.
"We have to increase consumption. The construction of Polish
economy has to be started from supporting our entrepreneurs. For
this, a change in the tax system is needed into one that will
promote investment", said Szydlo, whose party is forecast to win
October elections according to opinion polls.
"(...) We propose lowering the taxes, like CIT at 15 percent
for small companies," Szydlo added. Currently the CIT rate
stands at 19 percent.
PiS deputy leader also said the party's plan is to lower the
retiring age to 60 for women and 65 for men. Under the most
recent overhaul of the pension system the retiring age for Poles
would be ultimately 67.
Szydlo also criticized the proposal by Polish Bank
Association (ZBP) to help homeowners struggling to service Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages partly through the public finances.
"Banks should not transfer the responsibility for their
actions," Szydlo said.
PiS also plans to get rid of the Treasury Ministry, which
now oversees the key state-run companies and industries like
energy, mining and financial and create a new Energy Ministry.
It would like to see the Development Ministry to oversee
other ministries key for the economy.
The ruling pro-business party, Civic Platform (PO), has
presided over strong economic growth since 2007. But its
candidate lost a May presidential election to a Law and Justice
challenger and may lose the parliamentary election as well.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Perry)