WARSAW, July 9 Poland's central bank should
actively boost preferential credit action for small and medium
companies, main opposition party Law and Justice's (PiS)
candidate for Prime Minister said in an interview published on
Thursday.
"For sure, the role of stabiliser of Polish finances is not
to be undermined," Beata Szydlo told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily, when asked about what role of the central bank her party
envisaged.
"But we also see the central bank as an active participant
in actions aimed at preferential crediting for small and medium
companies, along the lines of LTRO implemented by the European
Central Bank and several other European states's central banks."
The comments echoed those made by party economic expert
Zbigniew Kuzmiuk earlier this month. PiS is
leading opinion polls ahead of parliamentary elections due in
October.
Szydlo also said that should PiS form the government, she
would seek to put the ministry of development in charge of
Poland's economy.
"We want to change the current model, in which the finance
minister is the creator of economic policy," she said.
Szydlo also said that she wanted to renegotiate the carbon
emission rules imposed on Poland by the European Union as they
were hurting Poland's economy.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)